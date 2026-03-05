Law & Order season 25 episode 15 spoilers: ‘Bright Lights’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order season 25 episode 15 arrive. Do you want to know more about it?

When you think just about the title here alone in “Bright Lights,” an obvious suggestion is that we are looking at a story here about fame, danger, and eventually some dire consequences. There will be highs and lows throughout as the team rushes to get answers, but that also comes with its fair share of pressure. This is not the first potentially high-profile case we’ve seen this season, and it almost certainly will not be the last. Yet, each one comes with its own sort of pressure, and that is a feeling that we have to know quite well at this point.

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 25 episode 15 synopsis below:

03/12/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A fashion designer is murdered with a stolen gun. With only circumstantial evidence supporting the case, Price and Maroun must expose a witness’ private life to get a conviction. TV-14

In the end, we tend to think that Price and Mauron are going to face a real challenge in doing this, mostly in that they have to present the case in a way that does not violate any laws or protocol. Yet, we know that they’re exceptional at what they do. In true show fashion we certainly anticipate that we are going to be getting answers before the story wraps up — we also just hope that we get answers on a possible season 26 at some point sooner rather than later. For now, we are at least cautiously optimistic we are going to see it happen.

