Ted season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Peacock?

Following the premiere of season 2 today on Peacock, is there a chance that a Ted season 3 is going to happen down the road? Or, have we reached the end of the comedy prequel?

First and foremost, we really should start things off here by pointing out where everything currently stands. Or, to be more specific, issuing a reminder that the show just came out. How can there be many judgments on anything right now? Yet, here’s the irony: We kind of do, but we’ll get to that in just a moment.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of TV reactions and reviews!

First and foremost, we really should just start off here by sharing the official season 2 synopsis:

It’s 1994, and senior year of high school is underway for Ted the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, likable but awkward John Bennett. Together they live in a working-class Boston home with John’s parents (Matty and Susan) and cousin (Blaire). Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who sees himself as the unequivocal boss of the house and doesn’t like anyone challenging him, particularly his liberal-minded niece. Susan is kind, selfless, and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family. Blaire is an outspoken college student who often finds herself at odds with her more traditional-minded relatives.

As for a season 3…

While it’s hard to ever rule anything out here in definite terms, this is where we do have to state the following: Seth MacFarlane is not really looking to do more. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the executive producer noted there are “no direct plans” for another chapter — something we tend to think is tied mostly to the story. Where do you continue it after senior year? You can argue that this is such a natural end point for the story and that really, everyone just may be able to effectively move on after this.

Do you want to see a Ted season 3 happen at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







