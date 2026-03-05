Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 trailer: Meet Owen Ashe

With the premiere of Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 coming to Apple TV next month, we are certainly thrilled to have a new trailer! It is one that sets the table for what is to come and beyond that, introduces a rather notable adversary at the same time.

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, one of the more prominent new additions to the story at this point is James Marsden of Paradise fame, who is coming on board as Coop’s new neighbor in Owen Ashe. This is someone who is smart, savvy, and has also figured out exactly what Jon Hamm’s character is up to. (Honestly, it makes sense that someone would, given that discretion has not exactly been Coop’s strong suit so far in the series.) Owen may then find ways to leverage and/or blackmail Coop into getting what he wants and with that, we may have an extremely complicated back-and-forth that goes through the bulk of the season.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer with more thoughts on what is to come. Meanwhile, the synopsis below sets the stage further, and then also gives you a sense of all the returning cast members, as well:

In season two, Andrew Cooper (Hamm) doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk. The second season welcomes Emmy Award nominee James Marsden as the mysterious new neighbor, alongside returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Now, let’s just hope that everything with season 2 feels lie an evolution — and we are getting so much more than we ever bargained for.

