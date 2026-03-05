Outlander season 8 spoilers: Caitriona Balfe on new challenges

In just a matter of days you are going to be seeing the long-awaited premiere of Outlander season 8 — are you ready for what is ahead?

Obviously, there are so many reasons to be excited for what is to come on Starz, beginning with the fact that this is the final chapter and by virtue of that, there are going to be some more elements of finality. Beyond just that, there will also be parts of the story that book readers won’t see coming. We have said this before, but this is one of the few times that show viewers and readers are on the same page.

Of course, we imagine that the series finale will offer some surprises, but could there be some even before then? It is possible, thanks at least in part to what Caitriona Balfe had to say to TV Insider:

There’s stuff at the end of the season that [the Frasers] haven’t gone through before

Just think for a moment about everything that has happened to Jamie and Claire — they have traversed continents, dealt with fires, battled amidst the Revolutionary War, and suffered great losses. How is there something that they haven’t gone through at this point? We imagine that there are still more hard times coming for the two but at the same exact time, there will also be some joy. One of the great things about this series in general is that they have a long history of giving you every emotion under the sun — that makes the victories better, but also the hard moments all the more painful.

What are you most excited to see at this point heading into Outlander season 8 when it premieres?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way that we do not want you to miss.

