Marshals premiere ratings make season 2 all but inevitable at CBS

We are only one episode into the run of Marshals on CBS. Yet, at the same time, doesn’t it feel like another season is a sure thing?

Well, here is what we can say at present. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Yellowstone spin-off starring Luke Grimes ended up drawing 9.52 million same-day viewers. That is the biggest broadcast scripted premiere for any network since FBI all the way back in 2018, which cements exactly why the folks at Paramount wanted to make this show happen.

Now, does this mean that all of these viewers are going to be there moving forward? That is a real question, given that this series killed off Monica Dutton in the premiere and will be far more serialized than anything that we saw over on the original show. A lot of new shows do lost between 10-15% of their audience moving into the next episode, so we do not want to make any big assumptions here.

So when will a season 2 be announced?

Well, at this point, we would not be shocked if there is some sort of grand reveal that comes out by the time we get around to the end of the month. The best thing that CBS as a network can do is offer assurances, especially since the cancellation rate for so many new series is so high that viewers will not always commit to them until they know that there is another season coming.

One other narrative we’re eager to see play out moving forward is whether or not this show ends up boosting the others on its lineup — not that a series like Tracker needs much more of a boost, given that it has been greenlit already for another season.

