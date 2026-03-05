The Amazing Race 39 premiere date: A March 2026 update

At some point between now and the end of March, are we going to learn more about The Amazing Race 39 over at CBS? Make no mistake that we’d love nothing more than to get it and fast. However, actually receiving it is never that much of a guarantee.

If you are not aware already, the latest season of the reality competition season hosted by Phil Keoghan has already been filmed. By virtue of that, we want nothing more than to see the series back sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be in the cards … at least for the time being.

After all, CBS has opted to air the new cooking show America’s Culinary Cup following the epic Survivor 50, and not so much the latest chapter of the Race. Because filming is done, the network does have a lot of flexibility as to when they could air it. Our feeling right now is that it will be back in September — would it be great to see it before then? Absolutely but at the same time, there is a long history of seasons of this show being stuck on the shelf for a long span of time. It is really hard at this point to imagine anything will be different here.

Of course, we tend to think that come May, you will at least learn if the show is on the fall schedule for the network — an exact date will be coming in the summer. Meanwhile, we should learn about the cast for about a month before the series premieres. We do not anticipate a lot of reality TV veterans this time around, but we really will just have to wait and see. (We prefer newbies on the show for the most part.)

