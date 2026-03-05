Shark Tank: BRCĒ, The Chair Blanket, Cranel, Paco & Pepper

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to be BRCĒ, The Chair Blanket, Cranel, and Paco & Pepper enter the Tank. Will they end up with a deal?

Well, first and foremost, we have a new Guest Shark tonight! The synopsis here serves as a way to make that clear: “Ambitious entrepreneurs captivate the Sharks with inventive pitches, including cranberry wellness shots, a cozy chair cover, shoelaces that stay tied, and kitty litter made from olive pits. Fawn Weaver makes her Guest Shark debut.”

Want to know more about the products? Then take a look at all of them now below…

BRCĒ – This is a line of shoelaces that was designed solely with the purpose of being perfect for kids to use in a wide array of different environments. They are “untie-resistant,” which basically means that they make life easier for parents out there. Honestly, isn’t that what so many products on this show should be geared to do?

The Chair Blanket – If there was ever a product name that perfectly describes what it does, this is it. Why wouldn’t you want this? It is a way to be as comfortable and warm as possible, while also being waterproof and windproof. For those who love staying warm around a cozy bonfire, this absolutely fits the bill.

Paco & Pepper – Who would’ve imagined that we would get a cat litter made from olive pits? Yet, this is what we have here, plus a litter brand that is dust-free and feels perfect for a number of homes out there. We do tend to think the big issue here is just how much competition there already is in this space.

Cranel – Finally, we have a “cranberry elixir,” one that is meant to serve a number of health-related benefits. We do know that cranberries themselves are helpful for a variety of reasons, but we imagine that the challenge here for the company is being able to explain them to viewers / investors in an extremely short amount of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

