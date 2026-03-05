Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 7 preview: The tribe swap!

We are going to be waiting a little while to see Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 7 — but what can you expect to see?

Well, based on what we heard in the promo for what is ahead, a “tidal wave of change” is on the way as a major tribe swap is ready to shake up the game. Mark felt like he was in such an amazing spot, but does everything change now that numbers are being switched up? We have seen from the exit of Harry that these are people who have no problem getting returnees out of the game — but who can pivot? The best people in the game are those who can.

Ultimately, is Simon actually the returnee in the best spot post-swap? It is funny, but he might be just because he doesn’t have the game reputation of Mark or Brooke. Brooke just played her idol, meaning that 1) she has no safety net and 2) she’s shown that she is capable of finding one out there.

Beyond the returnees, of course we’re curious to see how some other people can pivot. Jackson has been on the bottom so far this game, so could a new tribe help him? Will Caleb’s mouth get him in big trouble? We do appreciate that there are a lot of people out here who are eager to play the game, shifting alliances and trying whatever they can to make themselves feel useful to others.

Ultimately, perhaps the best thing about this season is that there are so many different ways that the story could go. Because the game is so long, you can’t sit here and say that someone like Mark will win — there’s plenty of time in which he will burn out, and that is something that we have to be prepared for.

What do you want to see moving into Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 7 when it airs?

