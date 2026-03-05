The Pitt season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Victoria Javadi’s mistake?

Tomorrow night on HBO Max you are going to be seeing The Pitt season 2 episode 9 arrive — so is there more we should worry about?

One of the things that we have seen time and time again with this show is that very few characters honestly go through a perfect day at the job. Even if you start out strong, something else could come up that does eventually knock you over in distress. For Victoria Javadi, that could be the case.

If you saw the preview for what is ahead here, then you know a reasonable amount of what we are talking about here. Garcia tells off Javadi for something that has caused a far more complicated surgery than it initially needed to be. Is this a function of the tech crisis at the hospital, or her riding too high based on what transpired with the whole “Dr. J” situation earlier this season? The character is still so young and because of that, she could be prone to a wide array of different mistakes.

It goes without saying here that we are worried — and very much so — over whatever the consequences could be for Javadi. We root for her almost constantly, especially since there are so many natural hurdles that the character has to face. Take, for starters, the fact that she is constantly working under her parents’ shadow and that is such a hard place to be. She has made great strides since the first season but at the same time, there is a lot more going on. There is still a lot ahead this season, and there could be more twists and turns beyond what’s immediately around the corner.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into The Pitt season 2 episode 9?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

