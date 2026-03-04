School Spirits season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the end of season 3 today on Paramount+, is there a chance at a School Spirits season 4 happening? Or, have we reached the end of it now?

Well, the first order of business here is simply noting where things stand officially — as of right now, the streaming service has yet to confirm if more is going to be coming or not. However, it does feel clear that there is room to explore more of this world moving forward. A lot may depend on a combination of factors, including total viewership for the season as well as social traffic. It is a complicated equation, and the success of this series is about more than just one thing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of additional TV reviews!

One other factor that we would assume is important here is the complicated state of things for Paramount on the corporate side. The Skydance takeover is still relatively fresh, and that is without even looking at the recent Warner Bros. purchase. Is all of this going to lead to some sort of massive restructuring of the way in which they do business? If nothing else, we tend to think that it is something you have to wonder about.

From where we stand, though, our general sentiment is clear: We want there to be a season 4 mostly because a show like School Spirits deserves to have a clear beginning, middle, and end. We do think that concluding the story, whether it be in season 4 or down the road, is really important here for the sake of building up credibility. You want people to continue to flock to your service, especially young viewers? Then it makes no real sense to end a show without giving up the best possible end. You have to think here long-term just as much as you are in the moment.

Do you want to see a School Spirits season 4 happen at Paramount+ down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







