Love is Blind season 11: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

We’ve made it through the end of Love is Blind season 10 proper and while a reunion may still be coming, why not look ahead? Is a season 11 more or less a sure thing?

We do not really need to be dramatic with anything here, so let’s just say that the odds of it happening are close to 100%. There is even a chance that a good bit of it has already been filmed! This is a show that tends to be secretive about much of their process in advance but when you look at casting calls and/or social-media rumors, we have every reason in the world to think that there will be more coming before too long.

Now, all of this does blend into when the folks at Netflix are going to announce it, and we really think that the simple answer here is “whenever they see fit.” We do tend to get 3-4 seasons every two years and for now, we do not think that pattern will be changing. We tend to think that something more in the pods will be coming your way before the end of the year.

If nothing else, we are at least happy to be moving towards season 11 feeling like the format is back on track. The whole idea here is to produce long-lasting relationships, and it certainly did not help that nobody over the course of season 9 ended up getting married. Our general sentiment here is that having a successful marriage or two does bring about credibility, and we do think that is important to the long-term future of this as a brand. Do we want a lot of drama when watching reality TV? Absolutely! However, at the same time there is something to be said about also wanting there to be some sort of actual romance in a show themed around such.

Do you want to see a Love is Blind season 11 happen down the road?

