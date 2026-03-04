Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date: March 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing something more about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 before the month is over?

Well, make no mistake on the following first and foremost here — we want the series back! Not only that, but we would like to have it in the relatively near future. All signs do point to some news coming before too long, given that filming for the series has been done for the past few months now. Also, add to this the fact that a season 18 premiere date was revealed more or less at the same exact time last year. If there was ever a time to share something more, it feels like the time is now. (Of course, the streaming service may be waiting to announce a premiere date alongside a season 20 renewal — or at least that’s what we would like.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more great TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, do not be shocked if we know when Prentiss, JJ, and the rest of the BAU are coming back before the end of the month — and we hope that it will be in either April or May. That gives us something specific to look forward to, and we do imagine that we’ll have a chance to see a full trailer in the weeks prior to that.

What is going to be coming up next?

Well, not too much has been stated at present other than a couple of things. First and foremost, we do tend to think that Alvez is going to have a bigger story after things were kept relatively quiet for him as of late. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that we’re going to be seeing yet another version of Elias Voit, which has been the norm here for a while.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now on the future of Criminal Minds: Evolution

What are you most eager to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







