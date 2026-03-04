Paradise season 2 episode 5: Sterling K. Brown looks ahead

As we get prepared to see Paradise season 2 episode 5 on Hulu next week, is it crazy to think that we’re already halfway through? Not only there are only four episodes left this season, but we are basically at the halfway point of the series as a whole.

Technically, there is no season ordered at present; however, it is seen as a dole deal. Creator Dan Fogelman said from the start that this was a three-season story and based on where things stand at present, we do not see that changing. The same apparently goes for star Sterling K. Brown.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the man behind Xavier Collins noted that he expects that the three-season plan will stay, but there is a caveat that this could change:

I think it’s three. And the only reason why I would give any remote level of hesitation otherwise is not artistic. It would be practical for my crew, and for wanting to see people be at work for as long a period of time as possible. Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in and not have a job. And the ever-changing format of television, from network to streaming, means we do shorter seasons so we can get subscribers — and it’s not about the length of the season, it’s about new products to get new viewers. It does take a bit of a toll on crew, and on the stability of being able to live a life and support a family. So maybe we’ll figure out something in the future. Fogelman proposed maybe shooting two seasons at once so that people are at work for the same amount of time they are accustomed to have been in the past. But artistically, I think I will be satisfied at the end of season three.

We do anticipate that Paradise will end in its current form, but if that is the case, everything is going to have to move past. Every indication we have right now is that season 2 episode 5 is going to give us a lot of answers on the Teri cliffhanger and in a way, it has to.

