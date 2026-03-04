Doctor Who season 16: The search for the next lead

It almost goes without saying, but we remain very-much eager to learn what is going to be happening when it comes to Doctor Who season 16 and beyond. Are we going to get more news? That would be nice but at the same exact time, we tend to think the producers and/or BBC One are trying to keep things under wraps.

After all, remember for a moment here that the series has yet to even comment as to whether or not Billie Piper is playing the Doctor for the upcoming special this Christmas! Until they say something more about that, they almost have to be silent when it comes to the rest of the long-term future.

Yet, in a new piece over at The Sun, an insider does give us a slightly better sense that there are at least deliberations to see who the new Doctor could be:

From the moment it was confirmed Ncuti was leaving, bosses have subtly been putting feelers out among the industry for an actor who could play the Doctor … Despite once being one of the most coveted roles in TV, it’s now seen as a bit of a poisoned chalice. Anyone taking on the job will want to know if they’re playing it for a one-off festive special or beyond, as they’ll want to plan their workload over coming years.

This does in many ways make the casting process a little tricky here, given that any future lead will need to be okay with committing to the show for quite some time. That can be rare, especially for British television. Doctor Who is also not one of those shows that is a part-time gig. Even when you are not filming, you are largely representing the brand wherever you go.

