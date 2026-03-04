NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Mackey’s solo case

As we get prepared to see NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 10 on CBS next week, it already feels like this story is going to stand out! In what way? Well, that may have to do simply with its structure.

If you have been looking for a real standout episode for Mackey in particular, this could be it. After all, over the course of this hour the character could be running an independent investigation separate from almost everyone else. We would say to be prepared for a lot of twists and turns but beyond that, a lot of creativity for her to get the results that she wants.

To get a few more details now on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Van Life” – Mackey is enlisted to run a secret solo investigation into the disappearance of her boss’ son and his girlfriend. But when a van turns up with the girlfriend’s body inside, it’s all hands on deck to locate the boss’ son – who is either in grave danger or a killer, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, March 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It is the true nature of the boss’ son here that makes this episode a little bit different, and also leaves us wondering just how much closure there will really be throughout. We do at least hope that this is one of those episodes that is going to help to try and set the stage for some other drama over the rest of the spring — anything to build more momentum and get more viewers checking it out, right?

