RJ Decker season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What is next on ABC?

Following the big premiere tonight on ABC, do you find yourself eager to learn more about RJ Decker season 1 episode 2? The new crime drama is based on the work of Carl Hiaasen, and it starts some familiar faces including Scott Speedman alongside Jaina Lee Ortiz. Ironically, both have a history with the network and the larger Grey’s Anatomy universe but here, they are branching off and doing their own thing!

Now if you have not heard that much about the series yet, it is worth noting that this is going to be a lot like some of the other Tuesday-night shows on the network — escapist and full of mysteries. You also have a sunny setting to go along with it.

To get a few more details about the show overall, be sure to see the synopsis below:

Written by Rob Doherty (“Elementary”) and starring Scott Speedman, R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison.

As for episode 2, it is airing next week and carries with it the title of “Twenty Pounds of Clem in a Ten-Pound Bag.” The synopsis below gives you more insight when it comes to what’s ahead here:

Wish enlists R.J.’s help on a bizarre case when his late cellmate’s son is wrongly accused of murder.

Our general feeling here is that this show has potential to be around for many years, but the next few weeks are going to be critical. How many out there will be eager to dive into this world almost right away?

