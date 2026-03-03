House of Villains season 3 episode 4 preview: Who will be sent out next?

Later this week House of Villains season 3 episode 4 is set to arrive on Peacock and from where we stand, one thing feels very-much clear: This show is an unholy mess. Most of these contestants are desperate for fame and screentime, and have no problem screaming at each other on the regular to make it happen.

Yet, isn’t that really the point? In the first three episodes alone Tom Sandoval went to art class, Kate was accused of being a spy, and Tyson got to participate in a challenge that lauded him for doing nothing. This show is about as bonkers as any out there and from what we’ve seen in the previews for what’s ahead, it is only going to get worse. Plane and Paul will probably have another shouting match, Tom gets to celebrate not being on a Hit List, and Tyson continues to be okay despite him and Tiffany being perhaps the most obvious targets. (Also, we’re still curious what is going on with that kiss.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reality TV reviews!

To get a few more details about what could be coming up, be sure to check out the full House of Villains season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Things get touchy-feely as the Hit Listers face off in the strangest redemption challenge yet; confusion spreads throughout the house; a party turns into a real sausage fest.

Now, it is worth noting that Tiffany is one of the players currently in trouble alongside Kate and Plane. Who eventually goes from that group? We would bet more on one of the latter two, mostly because New York has more experience than anyone when it comes to manage life in this absolutely absurd game. Why would we sit back and think that she is going to be going anywhere?

Moving forward, we’re probably just most excited to see Joel McHale continue to roast these people. We’re a simple person with simple goals.

What do you most want to see moving into House of Villains season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







