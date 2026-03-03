Will Trent season 4 episode 11 spoilers: A return to Puerto Rico

One thing we certainly know at this point regarding Will Trent is rather simple: Every now and then, we get a case that is extremely personal for the title character. That seems to be the case for next week’s season 4 episode 11, which carries with it the title of “He Lives!” — and shouldn’t that make you curious enough?

We certainly recognize that Will has had a really complicated family history, one that has led to him learning a few new things about almost everyone on the fly. Because of this, we celebrate any chance we possibly can to see a story that digs deep. This should be the case here and beyond just that, there will be a lot of great opportunities for action from start to finish.

Now if you do want to get a little bit more insight on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Will Trent season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

When a murdered man shares his uncle Antonio’s name, Will races to Puerto Rico. Joined by FBI agent Elkie, he treks across the island and through the dense rainforest, chasing clues that make the search for his uncle increasingly personal.

We do love the idea that this episode could feel almost like a mini-movie in its own right, one that may feel like a grand adventure — even if there is a chance for a dire tragedy at the tail end of. The biggest thing that we can really hope for at this point is that the writers do find some ways to consistently surprise us — no matter what, there will be a good bit of story after the fact! That means that there will be opportunities to contend with whatever the aftermath here ends up being.

