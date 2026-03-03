Palm Royale canceled; no season 3 coming to Apple TV

After two seasons of plots, hijinks, and wonderful performances, our time at Palm Royale has come to a close.

According to a report from Deadline, Apple TV has opted to not move forward with the Kristen Wiig led series after two seasons on the air. While she show managed to still generate some measure of attention in season 2, it never seemed to capture the same level of buzz or notoriety as it had the first go-around. We did still think that it had a chance to staying put, though, largely because of the talent involved here — and also that this particular streaming service does tend to give more leeway than some others that are out there.

So why end Palm Royale at this point? We do think that it has to do with the relationship between cost versus budget, one that a lot of streamers do commonly examine. We image that the costumes and sets of this show were not always cheap, and that says nothing about the large cast of main characters and guest stars. While it may not have had an enormous amount of visual effects, it could rack up the costs in other measures and there could have been a certain threshold of viewers that the streaming service wanted it to hit.

Moving forward, the biggest thing that we can really hope for here is that Wiig lands some other fantastic shows or movies in the near future, and we do tend to think that she is always going to be in demand for one project or another. Saturday Night Live will almost certainly continue to bring her on for whatever cameos they can — though you can say the same thing about many alumni.

