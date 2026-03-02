The Rookie season 8 episode 10 spoilers: A covert mission…

The Rookie season 8 episode 10 is going to be coming to ABC next week, and are we poised to see the biggest Bailey story we’ve had in a while? Well, we should rephrase that to some degree: It could be one of the bigger stories we’ve seen that is separate from her relationship with John.

As so many of you know at this point, a big part of the narrative for Jenna Dewan’s character at this point is her being a part of a thinktank in Washington DC, something that is allowing her to chase some other opportunities. As for what that turns into, be prepared for a situation with surprisingly high stakes and a connection to life back home. She will be teaming up with a character who is not Nolan, and we’ll have to wait and see what the results of this are.

To get a few more details right now on what to expect, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 10 synopsis below:

Nolan, Harper and Miles face a dangerous situation when a routine check takes a sudden turn. Meanwhile, Bailey conducts a covert investigation at the Pentagon at the request of Lt. Grey.

It may sound crazy to say because we are in March, but there is still a pretty significant chunk of the season to go! By virtue of that, we would not too many assumptions about where things will be based on where they are now. Other twists and turns are coming, and we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing Bailey back in Los Angeles at some point.

