Extracted season 2 episode 7 return date at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to get more details on Extracted season 2 episode 7? We do not blame you — and with that, we’re happy to share something more!

First and foremost, we do have to start off here with the sad reality that after having a nice run of installments over the past several weeks, the competition show is heading on a break. The reason for that is tied to sports programming at the network, and we are going to be stuck waiting until March 16 for now to see what lies ahead. Hopefully, there will not be too many other breaks in the action the rest of the way.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, check out the full Extracted season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

As relentless storms push survivalists to the edge, families at HQ fight for critical resources amid escalating power play, and a secret plan of deceit is revealed in the all-new “Breaking Points and Power Plays” episode of Extracted airing Monday, Mar 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-207) (TV-14 L)

Ultimately, the storm is probably going to be the biggest factor in the competition moving forward than anything going on in HQ. Sure, we recognize that the producers can throw a lot of twists and turns out there for the family members, but how can you deal with the cold and the rain? Everyone has a breaking point and that is the idea we would be the most worried about.

In the end, though, we are most curious to see how desperate everyone will get as we move closer and closer to the end of the season. Some contestants may be starting to see the endgame on the horizon, so will that change how they plan on some level?

