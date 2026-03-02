Slow Horses season 6 premiere date: A March 2026 update

With us now officially in the month of March, is there more good news on the horizon when it comes to Slow Horses season 6? The Apple TV show has already filmed its latest chapter of the Gary Oldman drama; technically, that has been done for a long time! The focus behind the scenes as of late has been season 7, just in case you needed more evidence that the producers are far ahead of things behind the scenes.

So if all of this is true, why is the streaming service making us wait so long for season 6 to premiere? Well, a lot of it just has to do with the natural way that they go about their business.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts of further TV reactions and reviews!

After all, consider that season 5 ended up airing last fall — so why would Apple rush along season 6? We think that a late summer / early fall release is in the cards here regardless of when filming takes place or when the episodes are good to go. We would be shocked if a premiere-date announcement comes around here until May or June, so the odds of us learning more about the show this month are slim to none.

What can you expect in season 6?

Based at least on some of the details we’ve heard so far, it does feel like most of the focus here will be around Diana and her new position as First Desk — and of course, how that influences Slough House. Fingers crossed here that as we do move forward, we will continue to see Jackson Lamb and the rest of the team united as they solve some problems, mostly because that interplay is often what makes the show best more often than not.

Related – Be sure to get some other insight when it comes to Slow Horses right now

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







