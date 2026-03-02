Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 7 return date, new details

After what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to get some other details about Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 7? Are we going to be waiting a while in order to see what is next?

Well, first and foremost, we should kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Due to sports coverage, there is no installment on the air next week. The plan instead seems to be the network bringing back their entire Monday-night lineup on Monday, March 16. Our hope is that there will be fewer interruptions the rest of the season at that point, but this is one of those things that requires a wait-and-see approach. After all, Fox does not often release some of their schedules far in advance.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve shared all of that, let’s get more into the story, shall we? If you look below, you can see the full Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more news on what is to come:

Angelo learns that a previous job may be the key to unmasking The Ferryman. Meanwhile, Dave has a big break in his investigation that could expose Angelo’s true identity in the all-new “Dr. Parks” episode of Memory Of A Killer airing Monday, Mar 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MOK-107) (TV-14 L,V)

We obviously think that there is a lot of drama around every corner of this show, but what will that look like? For Angelo, the most exciting idea at this point has to be something that fundamentally changes how he operates — and because of that, it also shapes further what the series can be the rest of the way. In order for it to be incredibly successful, we do think that the Patrick Dempsey drama needs to break the mold even more.

What do you most want to see moving into Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







