DTF St. Louis episode 2 spoilers: After the party…

Next week on HBO, you are going to be seeing DTF St. Louis episode 2 arrive — but what is the overall story going to be here?

Well, what is curious about this show already is precisely how it plays around with time — and then also the characters at the core of it. We tend to think one episode in that this is the curious case of a title rapidly hurting the show in some way, as a lot of people are going to be turned off just by the name alone. Yet, at the center of the series lies a complicated murder mystery, one that we saw the early stages of in episode 1.

To get a few more details about what the story is really about (if you have not seen it as of yet), take a look at the logline below:

A limited series about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead.

Premiere spoilers ahead…

The end of episode 1 got us to the key meeting with Clark and Carol. This seems to be the foundation for the relationship that is coming up, one that is fraught with chaos until eventually, the significant death plays out. The episode 2 synopsis sets the stage a little bit further:

After meeting at the cornhole party, Clark quickly hits it off with Floyd’s wife Carol. Later, detectives Homer and Plumb dig deeper into Clark’s relationship with Carol – and Floyd’s time on the DTF app.

Given that this has been devised as a limited series, we do think we are going to get the full scope of answers at some point. Yet, the question remains how shocking they will be, let alone if the mystery gets darker and deeper than anyone would expect.

