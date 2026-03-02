FBI season 8 episode 14 spoilers: Maggie’s sister is missing!

As we look more towards FBI season 8 episode 14 on CBS next week, do you want to learn a little bit more about the central story?

Well, let’s begin here by noting that “Forgiven” is an hour of television that will have higher personal stakes than many others we’ve seen as of late, and for one simple reason: What Maggie is going to be going through. Her sister is missing! What exactly can she do? It is complicated; given that she has such a close connection to her, it makes a reasonable amount of sense that the team may have concerns about her being close to the case. Yet, at the same time, can they really stop her? This is one of those stories that we have seen several times over on crime dramas but at the same time, it almost always feels compelling to watch.

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full FBI season 8 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Forgiven” – After Maggie’s sister, Erin, goes missing, the team begins an all-out search to recover her. But when Maggie discovers Erin was kidnapped by a sinister figure from her past, she must race to save her before it’s too late, on FBI, Monday, March 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given the nature of this show and most crime procedurals in general, we do tend to think that we’re going to get some answers before the story is over. Yet, no matter what happens, be concerned that Maggie will be dealing with the fallout for a rather long time.

