Marshals: Why is Kelsey Asbille, Monica Dutton not appearing?

If you have watched the premiere of Marshals on CBS, then you are aware that Kelsey Asbille is not appearing as Monica Dutton. With that being said, there are still questions as to why. How can there not be?

After all, the producers of the new series indicated in the opening moments that Monica was not around anymore. What happened to her, exactly, was a mystery they let linger for a little bit longer — though her death (the result of a battle with cancer) was solidified about the 20-minute mark. It was apparent for months prior to the premiere that Asbille, despite being a major part of Yellowstone, was not going to be a part of the new show. This felt like a huge bummer and still does, mostly because it alters what we originally felt to be a rather fantastic end to their story back on Yellowstone.

Yet, can you say that the change was necessary for Marshals to work? We’re sure that is an argument that is being made for the change, as it opens the door for Kayce to undergo a new direction in his life. If Monica was still around, would the premise here actually work? There may be an argument for “probably not,” but then you can also argue as to whether or not the show was necessary in the first place.

In the end, this is where we should go ahead and note that Kelsey herself has not commented on the new show, or her absence overall. She also doesn’t have to, as there are a number of other projects she could be a part of down the road.

