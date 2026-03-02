Marshals premiere: Where is Kelsey Asbille, Monica Dutton?

We know that there were a multitude of questions asked about the Marshals premiere on CBS prior to it airing, but one in particular stood out: The status of Kelsey Asbille as one Monica Dutton.

After all, through the five seasons of Yellowstone we saw the character prove to be a constant in Kayce’s love, a partner who loved and cared for both him as well as their son Tate. We were certainly excited about the idea of the two of them having a future together, but then she was never in any teasers for the series. Beyond just that, the trailers implied heavily that the producers were killing her off.

In the end, that is precisely what we saw within the first episode tonight, as Monica is in fact gone and her death (the result of cancer) seems to be the catalyst for Kayce taking on this new challenge in his life. We tend to imagine that moving forward, we are going to at least see her mentioned and/or referenced, but Luke Grimes’ character has no choice but to move forward.

In general, this is a guy who has endured countless tragedies in his life already. Consider, for example, the death of his father John; or, what happened to Jamie Dutton on the original show. Despite being born into a wealthy and powerful family, this is a guy who has endured one major issue after the next.

We will at least say this: Marshals wasted no time giving us a sense that Monica was gone. That was pretty clear from the moment that the premiere opened, as Kayce had a dream about something terrible happening to her. It is something that could very-much haunt him for a lot of the season.

