Saturday Night Live: Who did Mumford & Sons sing ‘Here’ with?

We knew that Mumford & Sons were set to be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live tonight, and that did come with a certain expectation. After all, they are a fantastic live band and we have seen them deliver some great performances on the show in the past — though it was a really long time ago.

For the sake of their appearance tonight, they of course had an enormous ensemble around them, but also some soaring vocals for “Rubber Band Man.” Perhaps the big surprise here was the appearance from Hozier, who was one of many cameos over the course of the night. (Remember that there were Olympians in the cold open, and then Hudson Williams in one of the sketches.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you have loved the evolution of Mumford & Sons as a band over the years, it feels easy to say that you almost certainly enjoyed this. It paid homage to a good part of the band’s roots, while at the same time feeling almost operatic at times with the chorus. Of course there was significant meaning behind the lyrics, but that is something we feel has been the case for a rather long time already.

As for the second song we got tonight, it was another pretty fantastic performance — the song this time being “Here,” where they were accompanied by Sierra Ferrell. We know that this was a little bit of a surprise, given that Chris Stapleton is featured on the original track. (Stapleton has appeared on the show in the past.) Ferrell did give the track a different energy, but one that we welcomed in this particular environment. The only real criticism we have here is that the song came and went rather quickly.

All in all, though, let’s just say that Mumford & Sons did enough to justify a return.

What did you think about the performance from Mumford & Sons on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







