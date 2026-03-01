Tracker season 3 episode 11 spoilers: ‘To the Bone’

As we get prepared to see Tracker season 3 episode 11 on CBS next week, do you want to get a few more details on what is ahead?

First and foremost, we should note that on paper, “To the Bone” is going to move far past the events of the latest installment tonight — in other words, the first one of the calendar year 2026. We know that there will be some great stuff coming, and that there will be more stuff coming over the next couple of weeks, as well. This means some great guest stars, but at the same time, some also stories that are memorable, surprising, and hopefully bring new things to the table, as well.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Tracker season 3 episode 11 synopsis:

“To the Bone” – When an 18-year-old goes missing from his family’s restaurant, Colter uncovers the teen’s underground fake ID business and the secret life he’s been hiding from his parents, Sunday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that we know a season 4 of Tracker is very-much on the way, we are thrilled about the fact that we do not have to worry over the future. Instead, we can simply just enjoy the story as it currently is presented, and also hope that there are plenty of twists and turns along the way. What we would like personally is for a multi-part finale, one that is going to feature some sort of epic opponent for Colter to face off against. We always do think that this show is going to be better when something like that is brought to the table.

