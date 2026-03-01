Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 4 preview: Can Harry recover?

As we prepare to see Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 4 in an extremely short span of time, what will the central narratives be?

Well, first and foremost, it is fun to see that all the returning players still remain in the game, but are any of them really in that great of a spot? For now, we would argue that Brooke is killing it — which isn’t a big surprise given that she’s an asset in so many ways. She’s a great ally, a physical threat, and does not have the same strategic target as a Harry or a Mark. These two, fittingly, seem to be in the most trouble. Mark may have done too much, too soon at Tribal Council in episode 2. Meanwhile, Harry attempted to get together a huge alliance that didn’t quite work out in episode 3.

Is Harry going to find a way to recover in episode 3? The big issue he may have right now is simply that he has not found the right allies yet but at the same time, we know from the OG Dirty Harry days that he does some of his best work from a place of being an underdog. He and Simon need to keep their secret alliance just yet to funnel information back and forth. We really like how Simon is handling his spot in the game right now, mostly because there’s an element of humility and also a recognition that working with a more strategic player can benefit him.

In general, though, this season of Australian Survivor is set up to be very-much unpredictable. There are a lot of shifting alliances and beyond that, players who seem to be eager to make a splash. Lyndl and Brooke both have idols, and you have someone in Johnson likely eager to make a name for himself on a separate reality show.

What do you want to see moving into Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 4?

What do you want to see moving into Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 4?

Who are you rooting for?

