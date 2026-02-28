NCIS season 23 episode 10 spoilers: See Bishop, Torres reunite!

We know that there is a lot to be excited about on NCIS season 23 episode 10 with Bishop’s return to the series, but of course one particular moment tops the list: Seeing her and Torres reunite. While Knight may have been told keep her Elite mission under wraps, did anyone actually think that she was going to do that? She has so much loyalty to everyone else, and Emily Wickersham’s character of course had deep relationships with much of the team.

Obviously, Nick is special beyond all of that due to the romantic history there — but do not exact the upcoming reunion to be packed full of super-sweet romance.

If you head over to Entertainment Tonight right now, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead that puts into focus exactly how Bishop and Torres reunite. She turns up at his place and by this point, he already knows that she is a fugitive from justice. Because of this, the reunion between the two of them is more than a little bit tense, as he does not want to hear much of what she has to say. She insists that she still says one thing in particular and unfortunately, that is where the scene cuts to black.

Given that there is no evidence that Wickersham’s return to NCIS is going to be some long-term thing, we are of the belief that a reasonable amount of closure is going to be coming within this episode. We still would love to see Bishop and Torres together long-term, but that is obviously difficult when you only have one of them on the show — also, putting Nick in a relationship with someone we do not see limits more of his story potential.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

