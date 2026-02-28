Survivor 50 episode 2 preview: Will Cirie Fields stay in danger?

There were so many delightful moments that we got throughout Survivor 50 this past week, but also ones that nearly made our heart sink. Take, for example, the idea of seeing Cirie Fields taken out first. That is something that Jenna Lewis pushed before her own demise, and she had an argument based mostly on her immunity challenge performance.

If you know Cirie’s game well, then you are well-aware of the fact that her challenge prowess has always been her weak link. However, she also does bring so much else to the table. She is an incredible strategist who, at the same time, will often be loyal to her core group of allies. Think about what we saw back in Micronesia, or even how she worked with Parvati on the Australian version of the show this past year. She is so valuable just because she is always actively thinking ahead — and with that, we do think a number of people will view her as an assset.

By virtue of all of this, we do not necessarily view Cirie as a primary target moving forward. The dynamics of the orange Cila tribe are a little bit interesting in that Devens, Christian, and Emily seem to be a three-person voting block. Meanwhile, Ozzy has already shown a desire to work with Cirie despite her blindsiding him in Micronesia. If those five actually team up, they control everything and that leaves two people on the outside looking in: Savannah and Joe. Both are challenge assets, but Savannah may be in more danger just because nobody really trusts her after she told her story about the Journey she went on in the premiere.

Now, should these players all get rid of Cirie? Probably, but mostly just because she is one of the best players of all time. We don’t want that, though, mostly because her winning this season would be one of the most satisfying outcomes of all time.

