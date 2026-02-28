Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 28, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We certainly would not blame anyone for wanting more of the series and soon.

So is it going to happen after weeks off the air? We do not think there is any reason to further wait, so let’s just go ahead and celebrate that there is, in fact, more great stuff coming! Connor Storrie, best known for Heated Rivalry, is going to be taking on the hosting gig tonight. We imagine that there is going to be some sort of sketch at least addressing the show, but we wonder how many more parodies we can get given the fact that there was one themed around Harry Potter not that long ago.

Joining Storrie tonight as a musical guest is Mumford & Sons, who as a group have delivered some really entertaining performances on the series over the years. We tend to think that there is a good chance that we’ll have some great music, but hopefully also a few surprises along the way.

Is there a chance that we could have a cameo or two?

Well, of course there’s a good chance that one of Storrie’s Heated Rivalry co-stars could be turning up at some point — we’re just glad that SNL really has their finger on the pulse in taking advantage fast of a series that has become a quick phenomenon. We also tend to think that for Storrie, there is tremendous appeal to doing something like this fast since it gives an opportunity for him to show off a different side beyond just the hockey romance. Hopefully, that gives him an opportunity to do a lot of different things — though we know a season 2 is also coming.

What do you most want to see moving into Saturday Night Live when the series returns?

