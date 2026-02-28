Landman season 3 premiere date: Will external factors impact it?

If you are like us, then you are closing out February still wondering what the future holds for Landman over at Paramount+ — especially in light of a number of different things.

First and foremost, we really should start things off here by noting that the Billy Bob Thornton series has already been greenlit for another batch of episodes — it goes without saying, but we are more than a little bit excited about that. Meanwhile, we’re also quite happy for the fact that filming seems to be set for around May. This helps to, at least on some level, ensure that we are not going to be waiting for some insanely long period of time for additional news on the show’s future.

Now that we’ve said this, is there still a chance that some external factors could impact the future? Sure, and we recognize that a couple of them stand out above all others right now. First and foremost, you have the fact that Taylor Sheridan is now writing the entire first season of the Tulsa King spin-off, which is now named Frisco King rather than NOLA King. Meanwhile, you also have the recent news about Paramount Skydance becoming the owners of Warner Bros. moving forward, which could certainly alter a few different things on its own.

What will all of this mean for Landman in the end? While they are notable factors, we do not believe that they are going to do much to change the season 3 timeline. After all, Sheridan is notoriously prolific as a writer and we still think he will have scripts for season 3 ready for filming in May. Meanwhile, the new Paramount deal is not expected to close for some time and even if or when it does, it will likely not do much to change what has already been established as one of their more important shows by a wide margin.

