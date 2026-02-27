Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 2: A new creature…

As we look towards Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 2 on Apple TV next week, it does feel like one storyline is clear. What more are we going to learn about the sea creature?

To date, a couple of things feel clear. Keiko, Lee, and Billy all did their best to learn about it in the past, and there are clearly some in that remote village who worship it, believing that it brings them a tremendous bounty. However, Kong was none too pleased about it managing to get out from Axis Mundi into the Earth that we know. Was this Kong just trying to protect Skull Island, or is something more at play? The biggest thing that is clear is that this creature is enormous, dangerous, and also seems to either spawn or attract a number of smaller entities. There is a lot happening with it, and of course we tend to think we will learn more over time.

To get a few more details now on the future, be sure to check out the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Lee and Keiko investigate a secret village with a cult devoted to a mysterious creature. Cate crosses paths with a deadly stowaway.

Just from reading that alone, we do tend to think one thing is abundantly clear: Lee and Keiko in the past do not listen to that warning to go away. Did you think that they would? Obviously, they want to get to the bottom of it and in the past, we do tend to imagine that they will give us more information that connects the dots to the present. They may know something about how to stop said creature and if they can, it is more beneficial than we can ever put into words.

What are you most hoping to see moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 2 when it airs?

