Matlock season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Even more trust issues?

As we look ahead to Matlock season 2 episode 10 on CBS this coming week, it absolutely makes sense for the drama to escalate — but also for some relationships to continue to morph and change.

For one prime example of this in particular, let’s look at where things stand with Matty, Olympia, and Julian. After everything that happened at the end of season 1, it makes sense that all of them would be uneasy to some extent about working together. However, the situation around Jason Ritter’s character has always been complicated and because of that, we do think there can be a tentative understanding. The title for this episode is “The Greater Good,” and there is obviously a good reason for that.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Matlock season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The Greater Good” – Matty and Olympia navigate a new trust dynamic with Julian as he accompanies Matty to surveil the ex-wife of a Wellbrexa exec. Meanwhile, Hunter, a member of the firm’s floater pool, assists Olympia, Matty and Sarah on a manslaughter case involving a health care worker, on MATLOCK, Thursday, March 5 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our general feeling is that there are certainly more twists coming over this part of the season and since a season 3 has already been greenlit, one thing feels clear: The writers are going to keep surprising us! That is, of course, in addition to some of the story-of-the-week plots that should continue to be timely, dramatic, and also informative for some of the characters.

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 2 episode 10 when it arrives?

Do you think there is any way for these characters to rebuild trust? Be sure to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are more updates coming.

