Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 12: Mandy’s mistake

After tonight’s big return over on CBS, do you want to learn something more about Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 12?

Well, for those of you who are wanting some sort of big-time spotlight on Mandy’s career, this story is going to be it. At the same time, though, Emily Osment’s character is about to get a reminder that one wrong move — or rather, one wrong word, could land her in a whole heap of trouble. She has been able to find a place for herself again on television, but is it all about to come to a screeching halt? You do have to wonder.

To get a few more details right now all about what is ahead, check out the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

“The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo” – Mandy makes a controversial remark on live TV that puts her job, Georgie’s business and the family’s reputation at risk, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, March 5 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Zoe Perry guest stars as Mary, Matt Hobby guest stars as Pastor Jeff and Christopher Gorham guest stars as Scott.

Of course, we do hope that Mandy finds a way to get out of this in one piece — however, at the same time we are well-aware of the fact here that there are no guarantees with this character. She was never brought up directly on The Big Bang Theory so she does have that clean-slate quality that is pretty darn exciting to watch. Let’s just hope that this fun momentum can stay for a little while.

What do you most want to see moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 12?

