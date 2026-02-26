For All Mankind spin-off Star City gets premiere date, details

For everyone out there who is eager to see For All Mankind and also some big spin-off news, we have a lot to celebrate today!

First and foremost, let’s just note that Star City now officially has a premiere date, and it is coming back so much earlier than expected. The plan right now is for the new show to premiere on Friday, May 29, meaning that this will be right around the time that the flagship show is wrapping up its upcoming season. There will be two episodes at once to set the stage and then after that, it is going to shift over to a weekly release.

Now if you do want to get some other details now about the story for the spin-off, we simply suggest that you take a look below:

A bold new chapter inspired by the critically acclaimed space-race drama, “Star City” is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

Given the ingenuity and talent of the writing staff and creative team here, we have a reason to think that Star City is going to be all sorts of excellent. You also do have a cast of talented people led by Rhys Ifans who could lead the way to some really exciting stuff.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

