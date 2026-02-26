Silo season 3 premiere date: Is there an unexpected factor?

We have been wondering for a while what is going on when it comes to Silo, and for good reason. Given that filming wrapped last May, it is not crazy to wonder why we have not heard anything more about the future. Some of that frustration is amplified further by the fact that Apple TV keeps announcing dates for other shows — today, it was the For All Mankind spin-off Star City that got the announcement.

So what is going on here? Why is post-production for the Rebecca Ferguson series taking so long? There may be a reason here, though it is tied more to the story than anything else…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SILO reactions and reviews!

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: Season 3 is going to jump back and forth between different timelines, whether it be before the Silos or then after with the characters we’ve come to know and love over the years. There are some special effects required for the story in the present, but could there be even more in the past?

Let’s just put it this way: If season 3 does a great job showing the end of the road, it could mean that there are a significantly larger amount of special effects required. Think explosions and the like! Apple may also recognize that the producers can take their time with this process, likely due to the fact that the second season only premiered a little over 15 months ago. When you compare this to some other series at the streaming service, whether it be a big hit like Severance or Pluribus, you can still say that this is a pretty short break, all things considered. (Of course, it may not feel that way compared to some other series like The Pitt.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Silo now

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







