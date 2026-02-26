Survivor 50 premiere: Was Kyle medically evacuated?

We knew that the Survivor 50 premiere was going to contain its fair share of twists and turns. However, there was also one nobody would want.

To be specific, we are talking about what happened here to season 48 winner Kyle Fraser. He is someone who played extremely well in the limited amount of time he was there. After all, he had forged a close bond with an eclectic band of people including Colby, Stephenie, and Genevieve. Even though he had an enormous target on his back due to what happened previously, he really built something that felt stronger than any of the other winners.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more SURVIVOR reviews!

So what ended up happening? Well, during the challenge Kyle suffered what was a pretty clear ankle injury, but was not immediately evacuated from the game because of it. He was told to just not walk around on it all that much, and that made competing in the rest of the challenge difficult. The next day he claimed that he actually did feel better, and it was interested in continuing to play.

Then, the other shoe drops

Medical eventually turned up for Kyle following the first Tribal Council and after some early tests were done, it was revealed that he had done serious damage to his Achilles. It was the sort of thing that could leave long-term ramifications if it was left untreated and he was pulled from the game.

Kyle’s exit means that Dee and Savannah are the only winners left, but how will each one of them fare? We tend to think that of the two, Dee is in a slightly better spot — mostly because Savannah already seems to be in trouble over the story she told regarding the journey and whether she reaped any reward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor, including other updates on season 51

What did you think about the events of the Survivor 50 premiere?

Are you sad that Kyle is now gone? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also stick back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







