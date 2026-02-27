The Gilded Age season 4 premiere date hopes as filming kicks off

If you have been excited like we are to get news on The Gilded Age season 4 sooner rather than later, you will likely welcome what we have to share now!

In a new post on Threads, Cynthia Nixon revealed that production on the period drama was actually meant to begin a little earlier this week, but hit some snags due to the weather on the East Coast. Regardless of the actual shoot date now, it is abundantly clear that the cast and crew are about to be back at it. Not only that, but we imagine that they are going to be spending the next several months working in some capacity to bring some more of these stories to life.

So is the beginning of production a sign that The Gilded Age season 4 could actually premiere this year? That is of course a wonderful thing to consider but at the same time, the odds of it are pretty darn low for a multitude of different reasons. First and foremost, HBO has never mentioned that this could happen. Also, we imagine that this show will take several months to film and even when that is done, there is still a good bit of time that will be spent rendering the series in post-production. This is 100% one of those programs that cannot be rushed due to the elaborate group scenes and all of the extras required.

Our feeling, at least at the moment, is the idea that we will see the next season in the first half of 2027. There are some other HBO shows that could also fit into that timeframe, but we do think this series will have a shorter turnaround time than The Last of Us season 3. Also, True Detective season 5 has yet to begin filming.

