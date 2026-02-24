Bridgerton season 4 episode 5: Major musical teases!

With the arrival of Bridgerton season 4 part 2 right around the corner on Netflix, why not talk a little more about the music? It is, of course, synonymous with the series at this point — especially when you think about how they manage to make modern tunes classical and befitting of this world.

To the surprise of no one, the producers, composers, and entire team behind the scenes of the hit show have come up with some great covers for the remaining four episodes — so why not get into some of them now?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full list of covers courtesy of Netflix’s official Twitter:

Charli XCX — “360”

Billie Eilish — “Birds of a Feather”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

The Cars — “Just What I Needed”

Sting — “Fields of Gold”

Camila Cabello — “Never Be The Same”

Lord Huron — “The Night We Met”

Can you look at these songs as any evidence for how the story will go? Well, given that “The Night We Met” may be one of the most romantic songs out there, we are clearly hoping that there is some sort of epic Sophie – Benedict connection to it. Beyond that, though, we do not want to make too many assumptions given that Bridgerton is a series that does love its twists! We do believe still that we are going to build towards a happy conclusion … but how we arrive there may still be a subject of debate and speculation.

Of course, we also do think that the finale will end with some sort of setup for season 5 … largely because that has been the trend for a while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now moving into Bridgerton, including the trailer for the next chapter of the story

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4 part 2 when it arrives?

Do you have any predictions for how any of these songs could connect to the larger world? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







