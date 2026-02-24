Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 3 preview: Is Mark in trouble?

As we look towards the grand horizon now that is Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 3 on Network Ten, we do think we are in another great spot.

In broad strokes, let’s just start by celebrating the fact that this is still one of the great versions of the franchise out there. Is it still going to take time to get used to David Genat as the host, especially after so many years of Jonathan LaPaglia? There is no doubt about that, but the star here still remains the contestants and the gameplay and that is working out so far in spades. You’ve got of course the returnees and while it may seem like they are going to take out all of the newbies in time, production has done a smart thing in making sure there are a lot of other competitive people all across the board.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reviews!

For one such competitive person in Cat, they clearly bit off more than they could chew and have been eliminated because of it. However, several others await, and the preview for episode 3 signals that Johnson is already looking at Mark as a major target to eliminate sooner rather than later. You can argue already that Mark is feeling too solidified about his place in the game, given that he has major alliances already and was able to flip the vote to Cat at Tribal Council. However, things within this game can turn on a dime.

(Of course, here is where we pose a different question — if Brooke is able to exchange her idol with Lyndl, would she use it to save Mark, if she realizes he is in danger? With him gone, she becomes a bigger target as a returnee.)

For now, we’ll say that the returnees are seemingly playing smart games, but it is also still extremely early in what is a super-long game. On a personal note, we just do not want to lose Mark at this point because he is an outstanding narrator and the game benefits from that.

What do you want to see entering Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







