Boston Blue season 1 spoilers: A reason for Henry Reagan’s arrival

As we get prepared to see the return of Boston Blue this Friday, there is clearly so much to be excited for from top to bottom. Front and center, though, has to be nostalgia for everyone who watched Blue Bloods over the years. We know that Len Cariou will be making his first appearance as Henry Reagan later this season, and Bridget Moynahan will be back as Erin closer to the finale.

Obviously, you can argue that there’s a cause to bring back characters from the past just for the sake of doing so — however, we also recognize that the producers would like for there to be at least some sort of further reasoning! With that, why not hear about Henry’s story moving forward?

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Brandon Margolis indicates that Henry may at least keep some of his reasoning for appearing in Boston under wraps — at least in the early going:

“There are two reasons behind his visit: one is to connect with some old friends from the Boston Police Department that he knew from back in the day, so it’s an excuse for him to pop in on his great-grandson to see Sean in uniform … He does actually have an ulterior motive for coming to Boston that will be revealed in an emotional scene between he and Danny.”

If you do watch this show to get the occasional tear-jerker, this could be a chance for that — but there may also be humor and updates on the family at large. Even though we’ve yet to hear anything about Frank, Jamie, or Eddie coming onto the series in the near future, can’t we at least hear how they are doing? You can add a throwaway line or two without giving away all that much in the process.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

