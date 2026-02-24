Will Trent season 4 episode 9 spoilers: A dinner date…

Next week on ABC, you are going to be getting a chance to see Will Trent season 4 episode 9 arrive — so who is ready for some romance? Or, at least the potential of romance? This is one of those episodes that could have all of this and then some.

Also, we tend to think that this story has one of the best titles in relatively recent memory in “It Was a Meat Cute,” which is probably a reference to multiple different things at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Before we go any further here, we suggest that you simply check out the full Will Trent season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

A witness’s shocking confession forces Ormewood, Angie and Faith to race against the clock and reinvestigate a death-row case. Meanwhile, Will and Ava’s dinner date erupts into chaos when she’s followed and accused of theft.

Just on the basis of what you see here, we do tend to think that the crime drama is going to be delivering a lot of different elements from start to finish. You obviously have something that could be lighthearted (at least at times) with Will and Ava, and then you get into the serious stuff with the death-row case. This is yet another reminder of what this show does best — it never limits itself to any individual genre, and has this innate ability to balance a number of different ideas and stories at the same time.

At the end of episode 9, we also do think it is worth noting that we will be at the halfway point of the story. Does this mean that things will become more serious as they go along? Nothing is obviously guaranteed when it comes to that right now, but there is a reasonable chance this ends up being the case.

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the wa.y

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







