Is High Potential new tonight on ABC, February 24, 2026?

Is High Potential new tonight on ABC? We know that the series has been off the air as of late, but is that about to change?

Well, without further ado, let’s just make the following (unfortunately) clear: You are going to be waiting for a little while longer still. Even with the Olympics over, there is another reason for a break here in the form of the State of the Union. Will Trent has the opportunity to still air due to its 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, but that is not the case for the Kaitlin Olson series. It will return on March 3, and we hope that there are at least a few episodes that will air consecutively after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

So is there anything more that we can do to further set the stage here? We like to think so and with that, we suggest you take a look at a pair of High Potential synopsis below for the March 3 and 10 episodes, respectively.

Season 2 episode 13, “In the Driver’s Seat” – The team investigates a late-night luxury car heist turned deadly, uncovering a complex web of details and multiple perpetrators. Meanwhile, Morgan has mixed feelings when Ava begins focusing on her future.

Season 2 episode 14, “If You Come for the Queen” – Daphne leads an investigation into the attempted murder of a beloved colleague and mentor, which is further complicated when it intertwines with another case. Later on, Ava comes to Daphne for advice and support.

What does the long-term future look like at this point?

Well, this is where we should go ahead and note that nothing has been confirmed as of yet regarding season 3, but we consider it inevitable just because of ratings alone. We would not worry about anything for now, and just enjoy everything else that ABC has ahead for us instead.

What do you want to see on High Potential when the show comes back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







