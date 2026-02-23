Wild Cards season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Hot Tub Death Machine’

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Wild Cards season 3 episode 5 turn up — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that “Hot Tub Death Machine” is one of those stories that on paper seems like an absolute hoot and one of the best we’ve had all season. How can you not be excited about the general ridiculousness that we could be getting here? Yes, we are well-aware that there is still a crime that needs to be solved but at the same time, a big part of this show is just seeing how off-the-wall the writers can be with the premise. Max and Ellis are actually going to have their work cut out for them trying to solve a case where the evidence is slim to none.

Want to get a few more details right now on what is to come? Then go ahead and see the full Wild Cards season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) investigate a locked-room mystery after the shocking death of a high-powered fixer electrocuted in her penthouse hot tub, where she was the only one present at the time. Jason Priestley guest stars as George and Tamara Taylor guest stars as Vivienne. The episode is written by James Thorpe and directed by Alexandra La Roche (#305).

Honestly, this feels like one of those episodes that is really going to be hard to top over the rest of the season — then again, we imagine that trying to do that is a part of the fun, no? We can only hope that there are more twists and turns ahead, plus opportunities to see the dynamic between Max and Ellis blossom in some pretty unexpected ways.

