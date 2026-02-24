Is Doc new tonight on Fox, February 24, 2026?

Is Doc new tonight on Fox? We do not blame anyone who wants to see more of the medical drama within the relatively near future. After all, it was off last week — so are things about to change?

Well, unfortunately, the simple answer that we have at present is no. Due to tonight being the State of the Union, the plan here is for the show to come back on Tuesday, March 3. From there it will be paired once more with Best Medicine, and it is our hope that we are going to get a lot of installments from there moving into the end of the season.

So what is actually going to be coming up now? Think, for starters, plenty of drama, including some cases that could take a lot of different people by surprise. If you look below, you can see the full Doc season 2 episode 16 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Met with hostility upon his return, Richard looks to redeem himself while treating an overworked food delivery worker. Sonya and TJ enlist Jake’s help with the delicate Joan situation. Amy and TJ take on the case of a well-known medical malpractice lawyer, leading to unexpected complications in the all-new “The Best We Can Do” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Mar 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-216) (TV-14 V)

While it may not be confirmed as of right now, we would say to move forward through the rest of the season with some optimism that a season 3 is going to be coming. there is no real reason to think otherwise, as this show has found a way to maintain a really solid audience so far. Also, this is a genre that works rather well when it comes to keeping repeat viewers!

What do you most want to see moving into Doc when season 2 does return in seven days?

