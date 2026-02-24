Best Medicine season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Doc Martin nostalgia galore

As we head into Best Medicine season 1 episode 9 on Fox next week, let’s just say that we are bracing for something extremely special — and also quite rare.

After all, the Josh Charles series is based on the British Doc Martin show and moving forward, you are actually going to have a chance to see its primary star here! The producers have come up with a really fun way to have Martin Clunes appear and in general, we wonder if this is being set up as a recurring part that he could return to at certain points in the future.

To get a few more details right now all about what’s next, be sure to check out the Best Medicine season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

When Martin’s parents make a surprise visit, Martin suspects that his father, Robert, blindsides his sister Sarah with some infuriating news, is experiencing a serious health condition. Also, while trying to avoid the school’s forthcoming closure amidst its annual Spirit Week sleepover, Louisa is made acting principal and Martin and Robert must operate together on Mark in the all-new “Doc Martin” episode of Best Medicine airing Tuesday, Mar 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Martin Clunes, star of the UK’s Doc Martin, guest stars as Martin’s father Robert Best and Judith Ivey guest stars as his wife, Vanessa. (BMD-109) (TV-14)

By the end of this episode, we really are not hoping for much beyond some charming Easter eggs and a compelling case. More than anything, we just hope that the producers can continue the momentum that they’ve been on. While we know that there are those who will always prefer the original show, a nice job has been done here to ensure that the adaptation both honors the original and brings something new to the table as well.

What do you most want to see moving into Best Medicine season 1 episode 9 when it airs?

