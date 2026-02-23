A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 finale: Was Dunk really knighted?

The season 1 finale for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has come and gone, and it already feels like there is some confusion out there across the internet. In particular, we are speaking to what has long been a hot-button topic among many fans of George R.R. Martin’s work: Was Dunk ever actually knighted by Ser Arlan of Pennytree?

Ultimately, within the source material, it was never confirmed one way or another what Arlan opted to do, which added a wonderful sort of ambiguity to Ser Duncan the Tall. Here was this man, proclaiming himself to be this virtuous knight doing whatever he could to help some other people. Yet, was so much of his position a lie?

Based on some social media-reaction, we know that there are some who feel like it was confirmed that Dunk was never knighted by his flashback scene with Ser Arlan, where he temporarily passed out before waking up and vowing that he finish his story. Yet, the fact that he woke up 100% invalidates that. The entire scene was showrunner Ira Parker playing around with the idea of what truly happened, as it is possible that Arlan knighted him at some point shortly after we saw.

While we know that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms gave more clarity on what Egg said or did not say to his father Maekar, we do not think that they will ever offer that here. After all, we do think there is something quite powerful about the idea that Dunk’s individual actions matter so much more than a specific status. He is the knight you would want to see in Westeros, so it feels almost like nothing else really matters.

